Often, as in the recent letter by Carol Conniff , the basis for many people that favor additional gun control centers around the modern advancement in weapon capacity and efficiency. As well meaning as that may be the true grounds for apposing the 2nd amendment is contained in the history and tortured language of the amendment itself. The circumstances were the very real possibility of the Constitution not being successfully ratified in 1791! Madison whipped out the copy ising modern terms on a "bar napkin" so they could satisfy the slave states demand that the sates could overrule the Federal Army and use their state's "Militia" to track down and capture runaway slaves! The additional language was such to appear as a reasoned amendment again satisfying the slave states fear of excessive federal power, language at the time was " The People"meant "the states" having participants in well trained military force.. If you were to use the creative editing like the NRA it suggests that now gun owners are all soldiers!