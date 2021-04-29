 Skip to main content
Letter: Sensible Gun Laws and Regulations
In 2021, January thru mid April, the US has seen 148 mass shootings and over 12,000 gun related deaths. Surveys show a majority of the American people calling for sensible gun control laws and regulations. From Congress we hear only a determination to defend the second amendment. Please recognize what the politician’s mantra is, an admission they have not a clue about solving this gun problem. A few solutions have come forth and drowned out by the mantra. Possible solutions need hearing and debate; not dismissed out-of-hand. The gun issue is the classic “between a rock and a hard place” quandary. Those who see a need for guns and a desire to retain the second amendment must think seriously about their future candidate choices. If we do not, if we keep placing floundering minds in charge of our government, we ourselves will continue to suffer from their incompetent leadership, and we may find ourselves without both our guns and our second amendment.

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

