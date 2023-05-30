We’re looking at national debt wrong. When spending is high, (wars, pandemic) you raise taxes! If you want pride in country and not hurt people, tax the wealthy, corporations! After WWII? Earn $5000, pay nearly one-quarter of it in taxes, top earners 90 percent! Under Reagan, rich paid 70 percent tax rate, corporations 46 percent. When he lowered rates, debt increased.

Bush and Trump tax cuts cost $10 trillion in debt, 57 percent increase. Biden’s plan cuts nearly 3 trillion, and ethically, a word Republicans cans with program cuts, including Rep. Ciscomani. Biden would increase corporate taxes from 21 to 28 percent. Foreign earning of multinationals from 15-21 percent. Top earners from 37-39.6 percent, plus other details, including plugging tax loopholes. Also, he’d lower certain tax programs for us plebians. Remember, facts show ad nauseum that trickle-down econ fails. It INCREASES gaps between rich and poor. We, the majority, deserve a fair shake, not cuts in programs! Research yourself. Speak out!