Letter: Sensing a Biden win, Central American caravan started for U.S. border

Circulars and posts on Facebook in Honduras called for a caravan to form on October 1 and head to the U.S. About 2,000 left Honduras and crossed into Guatemala. Many said they could not find work due to Covid19. Guatemalan President Giammattei pledged to detain and send them back. Mexican President Lopez Obrador questioned the timing of the caravan and believed it was linked to the U.S. election. He is deploying the Army to Mexico’s southern border. These "migrants" evidently believe Biden will be elected President and his administration will be accommodating to them. I have warned that these caravans would restart if Biden wins and open borders Democrats take control of Congress. They have promised citizenship for millions illegally here, a 100 day halt to any deportations, and a rescinding of Trump’s asylum protocols. Trump’s asylum agreements with Central American countries last year halted the flood of almost one million "migrants." Biden and open borders Democrats in Congress could end those agreements.
David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Special Agent
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
