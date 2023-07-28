Rick Cohn hopes that the judge will consider the former White House occupant’s lack of contrition in determining how many years the criminal will spend in federal custody. Surely his best hope is to plead not guilty by reason of insanity so that he can spend his sentence like John Hinckley Jr. in a mental hospital for the privileged.
It is sad that he has been let out without posting bond. He is a flight risk. His friends in Russia and North Korea would treat him lavishly for life.
Dirk Neyhart
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.