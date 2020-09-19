 Skip to main content
Letter: Separate but equal
124 years ago the infamous Plessy vs. Ferguson Supreme Court case resulted in the legalization of horrible Separate But Equal doctrine and Jim Crow laws which wasn't fixed until the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education case. Yet here we are today, with the NFL players supposedly protesting against racial inequality, but playing the Black National Anthem. Am I missing something? Why is there a separate national anthem? I thought the goal was equality period, not a separate equal. I will not be watching the overpaid and self-important NFL this season, not until they recognize true equality, not separate but equal.

Helge Carson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

