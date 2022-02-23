 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Separate but Equal
Letter: Separate but Equal

Segregation – because of disease – is not new, as those who were infected with the leprosy bacterium were relegated to their own isolated areas - usually on Pacific islands as were those who suffered from TB (tuberculosis - were segregated to the drier and cleaner air found in the Southwest sanitariums. This brings to mind a suggestion my wife made that because of the many dissenting opinions regarding masks, isolation and vaccination, a way to satisfy these social and education needs might be to create separate but equal facilities – schools, restaurants, bars, stores, etc – that cater exclusively to either the masked/unmasked, vaccinated/un-vaccinated, etc where people can enter an area where other people share the same idea without arguing who’s right and who’s wrong. In this way, you would have the access you need without the ensuing argument about the proper course of action and the violence it usually brings.

Richard Rebl

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

