For a lesson in what happens when the church takes over your government consider the lesson of Yugoslavia. Although some hold this to be an ethnic division that caused the civil war, it was driven by religion. Orthodox Serbians, Catholic Croats and Muslim Bosnians shared power for many years after WWII, but then the power sharing broke down and the Serbians decided to take control. This erupted in open warfare and genocide.

The "Roe" over abortion isn't about pro-life so much as it is about Religious power. Children can be groomed and indoctrinated, but sentient adults are "unredeemable". Save the unborn and cast off the sinners? The Pro-life (anti-human?) group is just doing a political power grab with a resonating battle cry, but it really isn't about life at all. It's about using the Church as the State. How long before we go the way of Yugoslavia?