Letter: Separation of Church and State

It is disturbing that the separation of church and state is being jeopardized by the Catholic and Evangelical coalition operating in the right wing of the Republican Party. It wants to impose their religious beliefs and values on the rest of us through political policy or law.

That happening will weaken democracy. With religious doctrines come restrictions. The Supreme Court justices who are Catholic should excuse themselves from acting on Roe vs. Wade. It is a conflict of interest because strict anti-abortion is in the DNA of the Catholic religion. That would leave Jackson, Gorsuch, and Kagan which might be too small a number to act at all. The Supreme Court is stacked and political. Our founding fathers did not intend that as a check on the balance of power.

We need to move to the middle as a government by voting for moderates of which ever party. We need people in office who care about nurturing American government not abusing it.

Rozanne Plotnik

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

