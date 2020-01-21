Letter: Separation of Church and State

On January 3, 2020, our president ordered an assassination that almost led to war in the Middle East. That night he held a political rally at a megachurch where Evangelicals cheered the killing, called him a “great man” and shouted their love of him. He proclaimed that God was on their side.
Many Evangelicals believe the End Times begin with the destruction of Jerusalem and before the catastrophe they will be raptured into Heaven. The problem for the 70% of us who are not Evangelical is that VP Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo, who are, stand beside Trump using his ego and ignorance to encourage dangerous actions that could lead to war that engulfs Israel. Why Jesus would welcome a people to Heaven who deliberately cause war for a hubristic belief that they are The Chosen is an answer for philosophers. The rest of us need to be very concerned about the PAC formed that night, Evangelicals for Trump.
Dee Maitland
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.