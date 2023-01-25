 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Seriously?

  • Comments

A few weeks ago President Biden stated : "People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously,”. He and his staff have repeated this position each time additional documents have been found in at least three different locations including an old office and his garage....each time  a " surprise" to Biden.  Apparantly, Joe Biden and his administration  take classified information just as seriously as they have taken their duty to secure our southern border from illegal entry, drug smuggling and human trafficing.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: World War III is here.

Letter: World War III is here.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 to steal Crimea, it was the start of WWIII. When Putin invade Ukraine nearly a year ago, he was just…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News