Letter: Seriously?

A few weeks ago President Biden stated : "People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously,”. He and his staff have repeated this position each time additional documents have been found in at least three different locations including an old office and his garage....each time a " surprise" to Biden. Apparantly, Joe Biden and his administration take classified information just as seriously as they have taken their duty to secure our southern border from illegal entry, drug smuggling and human trafficing.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.