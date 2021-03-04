Letter: Service members refusing COVID-19 Immunization

Unfortunately, many American service members are refusing to get the Covid-19 immunization. As a former enlisted soldier, Medical Service Corps Officer, and Army veteran, I request all men and women in uniform refusing the immunization—to reconsider.
It’s been proven safe and effective. I understand your fears and distrust. There’s been lots of misinformation. I ask you to review the science and listen to all the medical professionals throughout the world. They are asking all of us to be immunized to save lives.
Think of your loved ones, your friends, and your country. Then make the right decision and get immunized. The more people immunized the safer we all become. I don’t want you to become a casualty of Covid 19. I want you to stay healthy so you can continue to serve our country safely and with honor. Thank you for your continued service.
Russell Flemming, retired Army Medical Service Corps Colonel
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.