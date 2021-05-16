Letter: Service

I work for a home healthcare company in Tucson caring for the elderly. I started in the industry at the beginning of the pandemic when I got laid off from my job as a cook at a restaurant on Fourth Ave. I’d been a cook since I was 15.
From other caregivers, I’ve heard the job at certain facilities can be thankless and wages and support from those organizations can be inadequate. My experience with the company I work for, Catalina In-home Services, hasn’t been like that. The company appreciates its employees, demonstrated through offering valuable benefits, holiday bonuses and personalized praise.
Service industries themselves can’t be to blame for subpar working conditions. The companies and organizations operating in the industry and the philosophies that inform them make or break what a job will be like. Hold employers accountable!
For 20 years in restaurants I was treated as expendable and unimportant. I would not return to a kitchen for any amount of money.
Martel Bird
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.