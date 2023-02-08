Thank you to home care provider Becca Caneloz for serving those who served. I applaud her column regarding home care for veterans through the VA. Client-directed care is essential for dignity and independence, and fits within necessary budgets. In fact, it can make care more efficient. I strongly agree that with proper training and monitoring, paid family/friend caregivers are a valuable resource for clients and the home care delivery system as a whole. For example, family caregivers are much more likely to work split shifts: shorter blocks of time targeting high-need activities such as getting up, fed and dressed in the morning and dinner/getting ready for bed in the evening. As an RN working with people striving to maintain independent living at home, I was dismayed by the low wages and benefits earned by direct care providers compared to, for example, administrative and marketing staff. I hope Ms. Caneloz receives tremendous support in advocating with legislators for her ideas. I will be contacting my representatives accordingly.