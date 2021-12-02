 Skip to main content
Letter: Setting the stage
Few adults doubt that politicians will do just about anything to enhance their public image. Not to be critical; but here’s a case in point. At least in my view. Rittenhouse jury after twenty some hours issues not guilty verdicts on all charges. Keep in mind that the individuals in this tragedy are all white. Also that the current use of “equity” commonly relates to the rights of minorities. Generally Black.

So what’s the take on the verdict from a member of the White House? Quote: “working to make the criminal justice system equitable and clearly there’s a lot to do.” She could be right, and undoubtedly there are instances where that characterization would apply. But as to this trial, it serves only as a personal effort to advance a personal agenda. Seldom fails. Politicians can’t resist the limelight even if they have to set the stage themselves.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

