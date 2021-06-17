Letter: Seven worst Senates in U.S. history all under McConnell

FACT: Republicans under Mitch McConnell are responsible for the seven WORST Congresses in American history.
McConnell has manipulated the Senate in such a way so that when they are in the Majority, McConnell simply refuses to bring up Democratic bills or amendments. When the party is in the Minority, they use the filibuster. Either way, he singly has prevented progress in our country for too many years.
Senate Republicans vote as stringed puppets in a robotic trance, following the words of a dictator, who led by fiatr5 and intimidation, and his lackey, opposed and hostile to Americans and government policies of the United States. GOP Senate puppets must be very confused, following both Pigment #45 and Mediocre Mitch, themselves at odds.
McConnell states he will block a Supreme Court nominee in 2024 if Republicans regain control of the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections, claiming he is trying to distance himself from his former “boss.” What’s new? Mitch holds the Senate tight yet they still worship #45.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
