There was recently a leaked document from SCOTUS that implied that the Supreme Court was about to overturn Roe V Wade. This has gotten activists from both sides active in protesting for and against abortion rights.

Sex education (supposedly) is taught in our school system. With that knowledge and all the birth control measures available in our country, there should be no need for abortions except for rape or incense.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

