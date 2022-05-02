 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Sex for K-3?????

It mystifies me that K-3 educators and schools feel they that have the authority , the time, and feel the need to educate these young children in the LGBTQ area. These youngsters have been pummeled by Covid restrictions and the accompanying in-fighting. They have been in school, in home school or in no school for better than 2 years. I imagine that if tested less than 10% are up to satisfactory levels in reading, mathematics, history or geography or any other core subject. When the teachers, unions, schools and school boards can look the public straight in the eye and say that they are up to acceptable levels then the discussions can be had about adding other subjects.

Mark Wurz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

