Letter: Sex Strike and Restricting the little Blue Pill

I would like to suggest one solution to move votes toward women’s rights. If women’s health is being challenged in America, maybe American women should do what women in a couple of African states did to effect change: a sex strike. Withhold an activity that appears to be taken for granted, and maybe a quick solution could be had. When women’s health choices are at stake (could this include a routine treatment like a D & C?) What is next? Well, maybe the male’s access to the little “blue pill” should be regulated.