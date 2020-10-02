Letter: Shackled

On your watch thousands of innocent children have been torn from their loved ones and disappeared into this country.
On your watch two hundred thousand innocent Americans have died of Covid19, more than anywhere in the world.
On your watch migrant women in detention are shackled and forced to have hysterectomies.
On your watch Native Sacred lands, people and endangered animals, have been defiled and divided by your Wall.
On your watch white supremacy has chocked and killed us.
On your watch this country is reeling toward impoverishment.
On your watch you have scorned climate change and loosened environmental restrictions.
On your watch too much evil has occurred.
Your time is up.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
