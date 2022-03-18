Letter: Shame on America

America has held itself out as the greatest country the world has ever seen; the champion of democracy, the supporter democracy. America has claimed to fight for freedoms. America claims to have committed its resources toward these declared ends.
Is that the America of today? Is that the America who allows, nay, encourages by its inaction, the bully despot. Is this the America who refuses to support such a badly outgunned country?
Is the America today also out gunned by that bully? More afraid to face the bully than the country under attack by the bully. America has refused to call the atrocities inflicted ‘war crimes’. Why? Fearful that the bully will direct its weapons against us, the greatest country on earth? America has amassed the greatest military might the world has ever seen and is yet fearful of a less endowed bully. America is showing itself to be far less than the mighty democracy it touts itself to be. America is the coward. Will the shame ever go away?
Jeffrey Zelmanow
SaddleBrooke
