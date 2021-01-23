Letter: Shame on Annika Sorenstam

Annika Sorenstam recently rationalized her acceptance of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Donald Trump by saying, "Listen, I share the sadness and the fear with everyone, what happened at the Capitol....I focus on young girls, as you know."
Past presidents, both Republican and Democrat, have included artists, entertainers and other creative people who have given pride to the United States. But Trump honored Rush Limbaugh, who has called many women feminazis and attacked Sandra Fluke by saying Fluke was a "slut" and "prostitute" for supporting mandatory insurance coverage for contraceptives.
For Sorenstam to want to include herself with Limbaugh is to ignore cruel misogyny. It also ignores Trump's attempted overthrow of the Constitution of her adopted country just the day before her "honor". How can this be focusing on the well being of young girls?
Sorenstam should return the medal. If she doesn't she should be kicked out of any Hall of Fame she has been inducted, including Arizona's Sports Hall of Fame.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.