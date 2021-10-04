Letter: Shame On Sinema

So once again, more and more information is coming out about the DINO Kyrsten Sinema. She has told the White House she will not support a bill that has prescription drug support. This is a woman who has a Masters Degree in Social Working. I guess the Social Workers I know wouldn't advocate continuing to line the pockets of pharmaceutical companies while making you and I continue to pay more for our RXs. The companies that have allegedly given her a $500K donation to her campaign. She seems more like a Mitch McConnell than her "hero" Sen. John McCain.
Many of us in the LGBTQ community in Pima County remember her disregard for us in the past. These actions do not surprise many of us. We can't do anything about her current tenure, but we can primary her in 2024. We can't continue to let her get wealthy while so many in our country suffer to cover their prescriptions. Shame on you, Ms Sinema. Shame on you.
Thom Melendez
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.