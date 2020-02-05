Letter: Shame On The Senate Majority

America has politically hit an all-time low. Republicans who voted against allowing witnesses to testify and barring evidence in this impeachment trial should look at themselves in the mirror and feel a deep sense of shame and disgust. They have allowed a very sick individual, who JUST SO happens to be the President, to face no consequences for his illegal, immoral, and unethical behavior. How do these politicians continue to support a man who they know is a habitual liar, a narcissist who believes he can do no wrong, and a man who puts himself above our nation? These people will have to live with the consequences of what Trump will continue to do to manipulate its people, to further corrupt our nation while putting America in danger. He is unhinged and self-deluded, and Americans fear for our safety We continue to watch the fabric of our nation being shred to pieces. Who will finally step up this man and stop him from continuing to abuse his powers?
Barb Mathers, Counselor Sunnyside Unifies School District
Northwest side
