Letter: Shame on Trump supporters

Make no mistake about it. ALL of the insurrectionists that stormed the Capital on January 6, 2012, were Trump supporters! That does not mean that all Trump supporters are in favor of "a violent uprising against an authority or government." But, one has to question why any Trump supporter would still stand by him and his unfounded conspiracy theories of a "stolen" election. Words matter and his words contributed to fomenting the mob that violently tried to overthrow our duly sanctioned election. Shame on anyone who still supports this dangerous man.
Philip Rasmussen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.