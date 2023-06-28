What does Rep. Juan Ciscomani do days after former President Trump is indicted on 34 counts of jeopardizing national security? He votes to punish a 12th term fellow member of Congress, Adam Schiff, who led an investigation of wrong doing by then President Trump.

I wonder who Rep. Ciscomani thought he was representing when he cast that vote. Was he representing the will of the majority of people in CD6? Or, instead, was he taking his orders from the former President who threatened to support a primary opponent against any Republican that did not follow his demands.

The people of CD6 deserve someone in Congress who represents them. We don't need someone taking orders from a disgraced former president and a minority of extremists in Congress. Rep. Ciscomani, shame on you.

Karen Harris

Northwest side