Letter: Shame on you

On this Jan. 6th Pres. Biden held a memorial service reminding the nation of the tragedy on Jan. 6th, 2021. The capitol building, a symbol of our democracy was under attack by groups of Trump supporters and election deniers intent on preventing a legitimate election. This memorial service was to recognize the brave men and women who fought this mob to protect elected officials, of both parties, from being hurt.

Unfortunately, some of these officers were hurt, killed or committed suicide later as a result. Apparently, because of a Democratic president and Trump competitor, according to reports, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania was the only Republican to show up at this memorial. What disrespect. This combined with the comedy of Speaker of the House voting, shows the American people that at least for the next two years there will be little done in the House. SAD