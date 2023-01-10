 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Shame on you

  • Comments

On this Jan. 6th Pres. Biden held a memorial service reminding the nation of the tragedy on Jan. 6th, 2021. The capitol building, a symbol of our democracy was under attack by groups of Trump supporters and election deniers intent on preventing a legitimate election. This memorial service was to recognize the brave men and women who fought this mob to protect elected officials, of both parties, from being hurt.

Unfortunately, some of these officers were hurt, killed or committed suicide later as a result. Apparently, because of a Democratic president and Trump competitor, according to reports, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania was the only Republican to show up at this memorial. What disrespect. This combined with the comedy of Speaker of the House voting, shows the American people that at least for the next two years there will be little done in the House. SAD

Peter Strauss

People are also reading…

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News