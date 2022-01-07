Letter: Shameful Conduct

I always thought that pleading the 5th Amendment to avoid self incrimination was akin to a tacit admission of guilt. We are now seeing former top government officials and advisors, taking this step regarding the January 6th rebellion. If they are not pleading the 5th, they are simply refusing to appear before the investigating committee. They are relying on Executive Privilege, even though a number of decisions have been handed down, including some by Trump appointed judges, ruling that there is no executive privilege applicable. Do these people, including some sitting members of Congress, have no shame? What are they trying to hide? They obviously feel that they are above the rule of law that the rest of us must follow. How long would it take for law enforcement people to be knocking on your door if you refused to appear before a Congressional Investigating committee?
Martin Greene
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.