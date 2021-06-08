 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shameful Senator Sinema
View Comments

Letter: Shameful Senator Sinema

  • Comments

Senator Sinema was shamefully AWOL on the vote for the January 6 commission which would investigate the assault on the core values of American democracy. She also supports the racist-laden filibuster where throughout its history the minority has tyrannized the majority. I am not inclined to vote for her reelection. I suspect I am not alone among tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of Arizona Democratic voters.

Arthur Nelson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 2
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 2

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about Kyrsten Sinema, the filibuster and not being there for the vote for a Jan. 6 commission. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor, tucson.com/letter.

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News