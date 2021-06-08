Letter: Shameful Senator Sinema

Senator Sinema was shamefully AWOL on the vote for the January 6 commission which would investigate the assault on the core values of American democracy. She also supports the racist-laden filibuster where throughout its history the minority has tyrannized the majority. I am not inclined to vote for her reelection. I suspect I am not alone among tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of Arizona Democratic voters.
Arthur Nelson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.