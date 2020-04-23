Letter: Shameful Use of The American Flag

As an individual with 13 years active duty service (including multiple overseas tours) followed by 20 years service as a registered nurse, it breaks my heart to see people using the American Flag as an act of defiance against safety measures put in place to protect health care workers and those in service industries who are putting their lives at risk to serve US.
Dianne Lethaby
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!