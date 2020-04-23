Letter: Shameful Use of The American Flag
As an individual with 13 years active duty service (including multiple overseas tours) followed by 20 years service as a registered nurse, it breaks my heart to see people using the American Flag as an act of defiance against safety measures put in place to protect health care workers and those in service industries who are putting their lives at risk to serve US.

Dianne Lethaby

East side

