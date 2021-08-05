Letter: Shaming and Blaming

I could not agree more with Richard Peddy’s letter to the editor on August 3 in regard to David Fitzsimmons’ editorial cartoon. While the nature of Fitzsimmons’ job is to editorialize, when did it become standard practice to also blame and label people who choose not to take the vaccine? How unfair to paint the unvaccinated with a broad brush; there are people who have been advised by their doctors not to get vaccinated for good reason. Perhaps it is time to shame Fitzsimmons for his lack of knowledge, understanding and most of all empathy. It’s time to bring an end to the badgering, blaming and belittling of a certain group of fellow Americans. Shades of Nazi Germany in the 1930s? Surely we are better than this.
Anne Groth
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.