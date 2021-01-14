 Skip to main content
Letter: Shared responsibility for unity
Letter: Shared responsibility for unity

Those challenging impeachment say it will further divide the country, but they don’t offer a solution of their own.

If the Republicans want to help bring the country together they should take the following actions. Issue a clear statement saying President Trump’s claims of a stolen election are a lie. They need to take extra ordinary efforts to communicate this message.

All members of the party who have publicly said they believe it is a fraudulent election must retract these statements. The party must expel any members who will not take these steps and the party must expel Donald Trump and state that they will not support him for president in 2024

I bet that if the Republican’s took these actions the discussion about impeachment would evaporate and the country would be on the road to unity. Can we find out?

Brian Manning

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

