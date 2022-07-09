 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Shattered bones, exploding organs

In response to “Children, guns don’t belong in same sentence,” Marana Opinion by retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Dana Allmond

It sickens me knowing this is what happens to those gunned down by AR-15s. Unlike being shot with a handgun, which we may or may not survive depending on the shooter’s accuracy, AR-15s are lethal. Period. Their shrapnel has such high velocity it sends shock waves throughout the body. Bones shatter. Organs explode. DNA testing is required to identify the dead. AR-15s turn grocery store and school shootings into what they really are, a massacre.

There’s no place in a civilized society for wartime military weapons designed to kill so ruthlessly. Grocery stores and schools are not war zones. Ordinary citizens living their lives and innocent children studying their lessons are not enemies.

It’s chilling to think we or someone we love could be caught in the crossfire of the next deadly massacre.

Assault rifles do not belong in the hands of civilians, and legislators who refuse to protect us from them must be replaced by those who will.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

