Letter: Shay Stautz: A post-2020 note to fellow Republicans in Southern Arizona
Shay Stautz has a message of redemption for Arizona Republicans—offering them a sunny Reaganesque vision of their future. But redemption comes after confession, and Stautz makes no mention of what, exactly, the Republicans got wrong that caused their defeat. Let me help him.

The Republican Party in Arizona and nationwide accepted the leadership of a demagogic charlatan as the leader of their party. They accepted his vulgarity, his mendacity, his corruption, his divisiveness, and his malignant narcissism, because he had an R before his name. But Donald Trump was never a genuine Republican or a conservative of any stripe. In 2016, the Republican Party sold its soul for raw power. Their deal with the devil just came due in 2020.

Larry DeWitt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

