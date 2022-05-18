Letter: She demanded we get oil prices under control-until…

Radical Party legislators/instigators lead the way in making the news, complaining about “Biden’s” inflation hitting Americans. Overall prices are being driven primarily by the price of gasoline at the pump, which also increases the cost of shipping. Oil and gas companies are making record profits, which allows them greater control of our elected officials. These companies also receive substantial corporate welfare subsidies, while the Radicals complain about food subsidies for America’s neediest.

To stop inflationary “price gouging,” Democrats proposed legislation to prevent the practice by oil and gas companies. Makes sense. Not so.

Radical Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington is the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and one of the loudest voices protesting inflation. She claims that making it illegal for oil companies to price gouge is “socialism,” something that’s done in places like “Soviet Russia,” not in America.

Last week, she stated, “It’s time we get these oil prices under control.”

What goes through a Radical’s mind?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

