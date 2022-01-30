Letter: She doesn't care

I am tired with all the letters and columns complaining about our faux Democratic Senator Sinema. She doesn't care that she is censured or that her constituents don't support her. She is also not afraid of not being re-elected. She knows that the Arizona Republicans will continue their headlong rush to the far right and will nominate someone so distasteful to Dems and Independents that she will look like and be the best choice . She may not act the way we want, but she beats the alternative.
Mimi Pollow
East side
