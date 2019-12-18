Letter: Sheer idiocy of the Democrats

As I sit and read the news I can’t help but wonder at the continuing and collective stupidity of our elected representatives in Washington.
During the Obama administration the Republicans wasted millions of tax payer dollars seeking to destroy Hillary Clinton thru the Benghazi fiasco. They ended up spending that money for nothing and it took Comey’s last minute email comments to sink any remote chance for the Presidency for her.
Now it’s the Democrats turn for stupidity seeking to impeach this President and though they may be successful in the house, there is no way on Gods green earth that the Republicans in the senate will convict this man, millions more wasted!
They don’t like him, heck, I don’t like him but I firmly believe that if anything should happen, it should be at the ballot box next year. And at this point in time I see absolutely no possibility of any of the Democratic hopefuls being able to accomplish that task.
Larry Huff
Midtown
