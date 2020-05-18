Letter: Shelter in Place

I read the letters to the editor column daily, and there have been several letters criticizing protesters demanding lifting of the lock down orders in various states. I too have concerns about the consequences of re-opening the economy too quickly. Unfortunately, it is becoming clear that the pandemic may last much longer, up to 2 years by some estimates.
It seems impractical to remain locked down for two years with zero income for small businesses. Unless you disagree, then instead of criticizing everyone who doesn't support complete and total lock down, what about having a conversation about how to live in our new world?
Chris Cooper
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
