Letter: Shift the Focus
Letter: Shift the Focus

The focus of what we hear and see in the news, from our leaders, the Left, and dissent groups is hate and disrespect for America! It is on the wrongs and injustices of the past and present. This focus breeds hate, distrust, fear, disunity, division, violence, disrespect, and hopelessness among the American people.

The Focus must change! Shift the focus to the intangibles of what makes America great and why to restore hope and unity.

What makes America great and why? Freedom!; Liberty!; The Constitution and Bill of Rights; Declaration of Independence; the faith, wisdom, and resolve of our founding fathers, government of the people, by the people and for the people, sacrifices of soldiers for our freedom, unique history, unparalleled growth; hope of the world; work and dreams of our ancestors in building this country; free choice in education, occupation, living space , and movement without government control; and a belief in God and His hand on this country! This is what makes America great!

Shift the Focus!

Rebecca Fuchser

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

