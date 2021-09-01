 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shifting Narratives reg. Afghanistan
View Comments

Letter: Shifting Narratives reg. Afghanistan

  • Comments

Conservative pundits such as Michael Gerson like to pummel Pres. Joe Biden for everything that happens in Afghanistan (AZ Daily Star 8-27-2001). They follow, however, a constantly shifting narrative as to why we should have stayed there, never mind the cost of $4B per month and the constant bloodshed. First, get Bin Ladin and avenge the attack on 9/11. Then, fight against global terrorism; then, nation-building; then, create a democratic system; then, protect the women there; and now, bad timing. Former Pres. Trump and his VP Pompeo gave the Taliban legitimacy by negotiating with them in 2020, thus granting them free rein; now, Pres. Biden realistically said, ‘enough is enough.’ Withdrawal now or in 5 months would not have made a difference. Let’s accept the facts: the West has no business in Afghanistan; the Taliban are part of the Afghani population; corruption is rampant there; the US is no longer the world police, and we must stop trying to sustain puppet regimes the world over.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ducey’s hypocrisy

Gov. Ducey has prohibited public schools from mandating the wearing of masks, even threatening financial penalties if they institute such poli…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News