Letter: Shiny Happy People

Re: the Jan. 3 article "US would be more happy with more people."
This piece ranks in the top three most absurd articles I've read in the Star's opinion pages in several years. Cowen claims America is in a funk, needing more people to achieve "momentum" and "ascending successes" to push us towards "successively stronger positions" (whatever those are). Then the clincher - the more patriotic among us realize we need a larger populace! Tyler must support totally open borders -a quick way to achieve his wish to grow America's population. Much faster than procreation. He tells us how much more exciting he finds cities and states with lots of people. To each his own I guess. At what point might the realization dawn that more people might not be a desirable thing? Environmental issues? Not to worry - according to Cowen, more people translates into more chances to solve our dire climate crisis. You know, that planet-threatening crisis caused by too many people and their irresponsible handling of "ascending successes".
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
