Letter: Shocking insult

I cannot help myself when I read the Letters today. Senator McSally makes one off hand comment to a rude reporter and the Tucson crowd goes wild. The Star saw fit to publish 5 of 8 Letters to the Editor about Senator McSally calling a CNN reporter a "Liberal Hack".
WOW, what an insult that was to this guy. He probably cried all the way back to his office.
Every day on their broadcasts, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS all refers to every Republican from the President on down with disparaging remarks such as "Racist" or "White Supremacist" or "Misogynist" or "Terrorist" or "Nazi" or "Gay Basher" or "Feckless Blowhard" or "Jackass" or "Cancer" or "Shameful" or "Vile"....need I go on?
Come on all you diehards in Tucson, I thought you had a tougher hide that that. If you think that calling someone a "Liberal Hack" is that terrible, then you better close your ears to society and treat your agoraphobia.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.