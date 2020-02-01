Letter: Shocking news from the senate floor.

First let me state that I am not an attorney or a law professor. However, I would like to respond to what Mr. Alan Dershowitz said at the impeachment trial. I have heard and witnessed some absurd things in my lifetime, but what Mr. Dershowitz stated yesterday made my jaw drop to my belt buckle. Mr. Dershowitz believes Mr. Trump can't be impeached because the president believes his reelection is in the national interest. What an incredible and shocking statement. If this were true, then this president and future presidents could abuse the power of the office for political gain and it would be justified. Wow!! Someone should inform Mr. Dershowitz that right or wrong, we the people will decide who will be elected in the national interest. Of course the conclusion of the impeachment trial is fait accompli as republican senators seem to have sworn an oath to the president and not the constitution.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.