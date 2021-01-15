 Skip to main content
Letter: shocking!!
Senator Perdue is shocked, shocked I tell you, that someone would provide a recording of Trump extorting Raffensperger to "find" 12,000 votes with which to overturn Biden's victory in Georgia. He apparently is nonplussed, though, over Trump's flagrant effort to commit election fraud. While there was no fraud during the election (50+ court filings dismissed), there is plenty of it occurring right now-- by the very individuals and their orangis horrilibus leader who keep falsely claiming that the election was stolen from them. If they succeed in their efforts, the election (ironically) will be stolen--BY THEM!!

On Tuesday, Trump and his sycophants will attempt to turn a ceremony into a coup. In Trumpland, truth is outrageously stranger than fiction. No telenovela ever depicted this much drama with this much insanity-- who would believe it? I will welcome noon on January 20th when sanity in government is restored.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

