Mauricio Garcia, age 33, has been identified as the mass shooter at the Allen, TX shopping mall. A photo of Garcia reflected him having Nazi tattoos. Some in the news media are referring to him as a "white supremist", even though Garcia is a brown skinned Latino man. At the end of WW II, Argentina's dictator Peron, actively assisted Nazis fleeing from Europe by providing them with money and passports for safe haven in Argentina. Central America and South America have a history of right wing dictators, backed by America to prevent the spread of then Soviet communism. Racism and bigotry have been present in the Latino culture, with the historical subjugation and enslavery of indigenous peoples throughout the Americas. There is dislike amongst some Latinos of blacks and Jews. Some members of the Proud Boys are Latinos. There have been attacks on Asians by Latinos. Hundreds of thousands of Latino young males have crossed the border, their home country histories unknown. Where is the USDOJ's focus on Latino extremism?