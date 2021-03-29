Letter: Shootings spawn display of ignorance

Another shooting and another deluge of uninformed letters. People professing knowledge show their ignorance in their attempt to pile on for the cause. Congress is no less complicit. The rifle used in the Colorado shooting was not an "assault weapon", no more than is it's military counterpart. It functions identically to most other semi-automatic rifles on the market - one trigger pull, one shot. It is no more deadly than most of those others, and is far less deadly than many. It is only scary because of ignorance and TV. It is the most popular type in the legal, shooting community, but accounts for a minuscule number of deaths per year. Please, if you are going to be politically active, learn at least the basics about your subject.
William Werries
Marana
