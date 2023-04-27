Those that amass weapons and ammo are just itching to use them, otherwise they look foolish to friends and family for wasting so much money. Jan. 6 came and went and there was no Apocalypse. Armageddon didn’t happen. Now they are growing old and sitting on a stockpile. Money that could have gone towards fixing the home and family vacations was instead fed to their paranoia. So they are angry at the world and desperate to prove they really needed all that firepower. Armed and dangerous as a wounded bear.