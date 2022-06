​The gun is a common denominator in all shootings.

The shooter always has the advantage because of their mind set and a gun at the ready. They can often start shooting before the police are called.

The long range answers are there if our politicians have the courage to do something.

Will it take a kindergarten shooting to do something?

Donald Plummer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

