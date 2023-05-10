It is difficult to understand the criticism toward President Biden for the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. We spent 20 years arming and training the Afghanistan military to protect their country against the Taliban. The U.S announced its withdrawal date months in advance, prior to Biden's Presidency. We did not need to train the Afghanistan military to drop the weapons we gave them and surrendered without any resistance. People should remember April 1975, when Saigon fell to the North Vietnam military. That didn't go very smoothly either. When you come in second place and back a losing team, getting out of the stadium can be a hard thing to do. Old white men start wars. Young men and women of all colors die fighting them.