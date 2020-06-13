Letter: Should black parents have to worry about sons and cops?

The litany of black men who were murdered by cops or wanna be cops is nauseating. The litany of cops or wanna be cops who have murdered black men and who were not convicted of their crimes is nauseating.
The evidence list is depressing: George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN; Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, GA; Philando Castile in suburban Minneapolis, MN; Eric Garner in Staten Island, NY; and Trayvon Martin in an Orlando, FL suburb. All of them were black men. All of them were murdered. None of their killers were found guilty.
How can apparently racist things like this happen in America? Where is justice?
Need a black parent have to worry that their son might innocently have a routine encounter with a cop and end up as a corpse because he’s breathing while black?
America needs leaders who demand that this racist carnage STOP! Every life is precious.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
